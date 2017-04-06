News
Thursday
April 06
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night
10:14, 06.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 30 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 300 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
