News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia ex-FMs are leaving politics
11:09, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – After the April 2 parliamentary election in the Republic of Armenia (RA), it has become clear once and for all that opposition Heritage Party Chairman and ex-Foreign Minister Raffi Hovannisian, and opposition Consolidation Party Chairman and also former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian will be leaving politics, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Both used to be US citizens.

“It is not ruled out that the remaining notables of the two [political] parties join and become one party, led by RA former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan,” wrote Zhamanak.

The Central Electoral Commission has publicized the preliminary results of the aforesaid election.

Accordingly, five of the political forces that ran for the National Assembly have failed to pass the minimum thresholds for winning parliamentary seats.

And one of these political forces is Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Bloc.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Top 3 on Armenia ruling party election list will not stay in Parliament
They will maintain their positions in the executive branch of power…
 Newspaper: Yerevan serving mayor to be ruling party’s respective candidate, yet again
Wednesday is the seventh day of the nominations for the Yerevan Council elections…
 Newspaper: Armenia MP candidate spends $5mn in parliamentary election
The businessman MP, however, lost to the National Assembly speaker’s son…
 Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan have another arrangement?
The political force that won Sunday’s parliamentary election is already making future plans…
 Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan is PM candidate ?
The Tsarukyan Bloc will formally announce that its candidate for the office of Armenian PM is...
Newspaper: Armenia President’s safety is further strengthened
Sargsyan is visiting Karabakh and distant provinces with a helicopter, which is accompanied by two attack helicopters…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news