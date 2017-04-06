France calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to abide by commitment to establish trust-building measures

France calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to abide by the commitment to establish trust-building measures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France has issued a respective statement, on Wednesday.

“A year ago, the hostilities that had broken out in Nagorno-Karabakh between April 2 and 5, to the grief of the people of the region, were suspended. As co-chair of the Minsk Group, France worked actively with its Russian and American partners to end the fighting and resume negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“France reiterates its conviction that the current status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh is untenable and that there can be no military solution to the conflict. It calls on the parties to abide by the commitments taken at the Vienna summit on May 16, 2016, and the Saint Petersburg summit on June 20, 2016: to respect the cease fire, establish trust-building measures, and resume negotiations.

“As President Hollande noted at recent meetings in Paris with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, France remains fully committed to achieving a negotiated, lasting solution to this conflict that promotes stability and prosperity throughout the region,” reads the French foreign ministry statement.