Armenia PM: Our team received vote of confidence, our work regime will be more loaded (PHOTOS)
12:48, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We are announcing the work mode as an emergency situation, said Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia (PHOTOS).

Congratulating his colleagues on the parliamentary election victory on April 2, he noted: “The elections are gone; I believe in a more tolerant climate. Our team [the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)] got the vote to make changes in our country. For that reason, my advice to all our team members: we are announcing the work mode as an emergency situation. So, I’m ‘delighting’ you that our [work] regime is becoming more loaded.”

According to preliminary election results, the RPA has won 58 of the 105 seats in the National Assembly, and therefore it can form the new government on its own.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
