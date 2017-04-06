News
Armenian PM: Ministers will have to report to society on work regularly
14:13, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Heads of executive bodies of Armenia will have to inform public of their work regularly, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

The head of the  Cabinet reminded that short-term instructions, according to the program of the Government of October 21, 2016, have to be already fulfilled. In this regard, he instructed the heads of executive bodies of Armenia to submit reports on performance of these tasks for 2016 within a week. Within a month, Karapetyan instructed to present a 5-year development plan for each body, with the main priorities of development and realistic deadlines for accomplishing the tasks.

“Reports on the work should be periodically submitted to the public,” the PM added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
