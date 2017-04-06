Economist: There is no political force that can withdraw Armenia from EAEU

YEREVAN. – Economic situation in Armenia will gradually deteriorate unless the country leaves the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), economist Ashot Yeghiazaryan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, this will lead to a collapse, as the EAEU is not an economic, a political project.

“If the political forces participating in the parliamentary elections offered alternatives, there would have been an opportunity to leave the Eurasian Economic Union without shocks. But now there is no such a force which would raise this issue and try to withdraw Armenia from the EAEA,” Yeghiazaryan said.