Israeli Ambassador: Alexander Lapshin has no complaints about conditions of detention

Blogger Alexander Lapshin who is under arrest in Baku, has no complaints about conditions of detention, Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav stated.

“Alexander Lapshin, who also has Israeli citizenship, has no complaints about conditions of detention,” Dan Stav said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, the representative of the Israeli Embassy in Baku regularly meets the blogger and is interested in the course of the investigation.

After his visits to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2011 and 2012, Israeli Russian blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

In June 2016, however, he paid a visit to Azerbaijan--but with a Ukrainian passport--and, subsequently, he published several articles criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities.

Afterward, Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and based on this search.

On January 26 of the current year, the Minsk city court dismissed the blogger's appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor's Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

On February 7, the Supreme Court of Belarus dismissed the appeals that were filed into this case, and upheld the aforesaid decision by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

And on the evening of the same day, Belarus extradited Alexander Lapshin to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.