YEREVAN. – Now, the government of Armenia will be working 10 to 12 hours a day, including on Saturdays.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan told the aforesaid to reporters, following Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

He assured that after the parliamentary election on April 2, the government will work extra to be able to implement all reforms in the country.

“We have set a higher benchmark than there could have been in such conditions,” added Aramyan. “And that’s why we shall work more than usual.”