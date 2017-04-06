Armenia PM: Turkmenistan delegation will come for serious work

YEREVAN. – It is indispensable to prepare in the best way for the visit by the delegation of Turkmenistan, said Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

In his words, the Turkmen delegation will arrive in the latter half of the current month, and it intends to carry out serious work.

Karapetyan added that, in this connection, the makeup of this delegation needs to be ascertained and a respective agenda shall be prepared.

An Armenian delegation, led by the PM, had visited Turkmenistan in late March.