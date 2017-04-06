News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Armenia finance ministry wants to contribute to economic growth
16:55, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – If new funds appear in the budget of Armenia, the finance ministry will direct them to capital expenditures, said Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

In his words, the 3.2-percent economic growth, which is projected for the current year, is not enough for the government. 

As per Aramyan, a $98mn loan can be taken this year, but this will reflect on the national debt and deficit, and therefore they need to be careful with new debts.

He recalled, however, that the State Revenue Committee had collected 10.5 percent more in the first quarter of 2017, as compared with the same period in the year past. 

Vardan Aramyan added that the primary annual program had exceeded.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate is also rising in the country…
 Yerevan international airport receives 8,100 Iranians during Nowruz
During last year’s Nowruz holidays, however, a total of 5,300 Iranian tourists had arrived in Zvartnots…
 Armenia PM: Turkmenistan delegation will come for serious work
It is indispensable to prepare in the best way for this visit…
Armenia official: We will work 10-12 hours, also on Saturdays
We have set a higher benchmark than there could have been in such conditions…
 Armenian PM: Ministers will have to report to society on work regularly
He instructed the heads of executive bodies of Armenia to submit reports on performance of these tasks for 2016 within a week...
Armenia approves list of international companies for organic product certification
It includes 18 companies from Western Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news