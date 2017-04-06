Armenia finance ministry wants to contribute to economic growth

YEREVAN. – If new funds appear in the budget of Armenia, the finance ministry will direct them to capital expenditures, said Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

In his words, the 3.2-percent economic growth, which is projected for the current year, is not enough for the government.

As per Aramyan, a $98mn loan can be taken this year, but this will reflect on the national debt and deficit, and therefore they need to be careful with new debts.

He recalled, however, that the State Revenue Committee had collected 10.5 percent more in the first quarter of 2017, as compared with the same period in the year past.

Vardan Aramyan added that the primary annual program had exceeded.