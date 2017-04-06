Syrian MFA: Reports on chemical attack arrive long before Idlib strike

The first reports on chemical attack in Idlib province started arriving several hours prior to the first strike by the Air Force of Syria at the ammunition depot of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem stated at a press conference in Damascus.
He noted that the announcement on chemical attack arrived at 6 a.m. in the morning while the first airstrike of the Syrian Air Force at Jabhat al-Nusra's armory containing chemicals was at 11:30 a.m, RIA Novosti reported.