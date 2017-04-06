News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Syrian MFA: Reports on chemical attack arrive long before Idlib strike
17:39, 06.04.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The first reports on chemical attack in Idlib province started arriving several hours prior to the first strike by the Air Force of Syria at the ammunition depot of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem stated at a press conference in Damascus.

He noted that the announcement on chemical attack arrived at 6 a.m. in the morning while the first airstrike of the Syrian Air Force at Jabhat al-Nusra's armory containing chemicals was at 11:30 a.m, RIA Novosti reported.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Islamic state terrorists call Trump an idiot
U.S. is bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye...
Damascus accuses Tel Aviv of supporting terrorists
As soon as Israel feels that the terrorist groups are weakening, they immediately intervene to support them...
Russian FM calls demand of France about Assad’s resignation as blackmail
Moscow calls France’s attempts of rendering aid to Syria and demanding Assad’s resignation paradoxical…
 Vigen Sargsyan: Yerevan, Moscow do not discuss using Russian military base in Gyumri, in Syria operations
Joint actions in Syria are not envisioned in the operational plans of the military divisions of the armed forces of Armenia and Russia…
 Fox News: US to send about 200 troops to Middle East
Two additional companies of the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to either Iraq or Syria…
Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak is released
Mubarak, 88, was overthrown in 2011…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news