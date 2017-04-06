ECHR acknowledges violations by Azerbaijani authorities

The European Court of Human Rights ruled 11 cases of Azerbaijan, informs Contact.az, referring to the website of the Strasbourg court. In particular, the court examined the cases of those who were detained and fined on 12 January 2013 and 26 March, 10 December 29 and on May 6, 2014, for participating in protests in Baku.

The ECHR proceeded from the fact, that the authorities dispersing the protesters and punishing the participants, did not have sufficient evidences to justify their actions. The court assessed the actions of the authorities as a violation of freedom of assembly and qualified judges as dishonest on these cases.

Vusal Bayramov was fined for participating in the protests that took place on January 12 and 26, Sahavat Mehdiyev on January 12, Tunchay Guliyev on January 26. Azer Sadigov, Javid Garayev, Osman Akhmedov were fined in connection with March 10 actions, whereas Khadija Ismayilova for participating in the rally on 26 January.

Javid Gajibeyli and Tural Sadegln were fined on December 29 for participing in the rally. Kamal Bananyarel and Orkhan Eyubadze were arrested on May 6, 2014, in the protest of NIDA activists’ sentence. The ECHR ruled, that the authorities need to pay 4-8 thousand euros to the plaintiffs as a compensation for moral damage.