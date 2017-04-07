Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months

The arrest of the Azeribaijani citizen Elnur Husseinzade’s has been extended for another two months, his attorney, Arkadi Israelyan, told Armemnian News – NEWS.am.
The attorney also noted that he periodically meets with his client.
According to the statement of the press-service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) National Security Service, on February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR, taking advantage of the foggy weather. The attempt was prevented by the Karabakh military subunits defending the state border of Artsakh.
On the same day, serviceman of the intelligence troop of 157th motorized rifle brigade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Elnur Husseinzade, was revealed and detained.
A criminal case has been launched into making an infiltration attempt and illegal crossing of the state border of NKR under Articles 33-317 and Article 350(1) of the NKR Criminal Code.