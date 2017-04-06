NATO office closed in Tashkent

Office of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been working for less than a year, was closed in the capital of Uzbekistan , Vesti.uz reported.

According to the NATO Liaison Officer to Central Asia Rosaria Puglisi, the reason of the office's closure is not a political one

“The work of the alliance in the Central Asian region is important, but now the interaction with the republics will be carried out directly from Brussels,” she specified.

It was noted that the office equipment was transferred to local human rights organizations. At the same time, Rosaria Puglisi was transferred to bureau of communication of NATO in Georgia.