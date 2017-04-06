News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired mortar shells
17:40, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR DA) on Thursday issued a statement. 

Accordingly, in the afternoon, the defense ministry of Azerbaijan had disseminated information that, allegedly, the Artsakh forces had violated the ceasefire and fired mortar shells toward Ghapanly village in Terter District of Azerbaijan; and as a result, a private farm was damaged.

The NKR Ministry of Defense, however, announced that this “information” was false.  

Furthermore, between around 12:40pm and 1:15pm, the adversary fired four mortar shells toward the military positions located in the direction of Martakert town of Artsakh. 

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units mostly refrained from taking actions in response, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.

“The DA has no casualties from the mortar attacks of the adversary,” the statement also reads.

