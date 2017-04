Truck overturned on Yerevan-Yeraskhavan road on Thursday.

The accident took place on the 34th km of the mentioned road at about 2:40 pm, Shamshyan.com reports.

ZiL truck (driven by Garegin A.,58) skidded off the road and appeared in a field, overturning on its side.

According to the source, upon seeing that the truck burst into flame, the driver jumped out of the cab. He has been taken to Erebouni medical center.

The truck was transporting cement.