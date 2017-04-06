News
Case conference team set up to discuss Sansa Tsrer member’s treatment
18:12, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Upon the demand of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), case conference team has been set up to disucss the treatment of Sasna Tsrer armed group member Hovhannes Harutyunyan.

Harutyunyan’s attorney, Hayarpi Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News –NEWS.am.

“I have just learnt that case conference team has been set up. Our candidate Karine Balyan from Hague is also involved. We will nominate the rest of our candidates when we learn who the case conference members are. Hovhannisyan’s examination should be organized in tight deadlines,” Sargsyan stated.

In her words, Hovhannisyan is currently in Nubarashen penitentiary institution. In fact, upon the demand of the ECHR, provision of medical assistance should have preceded the setting up of the case conference team.

Hovhannes Harutyunyan was injured and taken to the hospital during the Yerevan police station crisis on July 26. He is charged under Article 235 (3) and Artile 219 (3)(1) of the Criminal Code of Armenia. He is currently arrested. 

