Putin has telephone conversation with Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The parties express readiness to expand cooperation for the stability and security in Syria and the Middle East, reports the Kremlin’s press service.
It is noted, that Netanyahu expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of St. Petersburg terrorism victims and wished a speedy recovery to those affected.
Both parties noted the need of increasing activities of the international community to combat terrorism. They discussed aspects of cooperation between Russia and Israel from the perspective of counter-terrorism.