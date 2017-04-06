Rating of Fillon goes up, after his threats to ‘take revenge on enemies'

The French presidential candidate Francois Fillon’s rating went up, after the first debate, when he promises to "take revenge for damage caused to his campaign," reports Bloomberg.
Note, that Fillon's rating rose by 1 percent in the presidential campaign after his speech against his rival Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron. Fillon accused his competitors for being in conspiracy with the initiators of the case on his expenditures . "This case was fabricated, and I will prove it. I have all the information on this issue. But I can assure you that those who built that case will not have a rest, "said Fillon.
Fillon was the favorite in the race before the scandal arose around him and his wife.