There will be more Muslims born by 2035 than Christians, 225 million vs 224 million respectively. This was the conclusion of Pew Research Centre, The Independent.
At the same, the gap of 2055-2060 might be more significant and reach six million. Note, that the number of atheists will also reduce. However, still Christians will exceed in number.
In 2010-2015, 31 percent of all new-born in the world will be Muslims. The birth rate among Christians is not going down, but it does not develop as rapidly as among Muslims. According to the sourse, now more than a third of the country's 7 billion population are Christians. Muslims are in second place. Another 16% are atheists.