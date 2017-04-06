News
Armenia parliament speaker’s son does not yet know whether he will become an MP
20:30, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Head of the State Property Management Department of Armenia, Arman Sahakyan, who is the son of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Galust Sahakyan, doesn’t know whether he will engage in deputy activity, although he has won the majority of votes in Yerevan’s Davtashen-Ajabnyak-Arabkir electoral precincts.

In an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am, Sahakyan noted that he is waiting for the decision of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), whose member he is.

“In general, such decisions are made by the political team. I will obey whatever decision our party makes. At the moment I am working in my office,”Sahakyan said.

Referring to the recorded election fraud, the RPA representative noted that he has heard about this for the first time. According to him, the election was “crystal clear.”

“It is the first time I have heard there was election fraud, at least in the precinct, where I won the majority of votes. I am not aware of any violations, but if there have been such, apparently cases should be launched with regard to them, and the law enforcement authorities should examine and issue a conclusion on them. I think this election was crystal clear,” Sahakyan said. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
