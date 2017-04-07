Armenia appears among countries, where it is possible to live well for under $1,000 a month

American writer and traveler Bruce Northam has proposed nine countries to adventure seekers, where it is possible to live well for under $1,000 a month.
According to Norham, one of such countries is Armenia. Describing the country, the author points out to the fact that Armenian university graduates “probably speak English better than you do and chess is the national pastime.” According to the author, the organic produce is “ridiculously cheap” here.
In his words, thousand of churches are located in the small Christian country. As an affordable adventure, Northam suggests visiting Noravank monastery.
“Armenia's 300 days of sunshine each year paired with hundreds of denuded mountains above the tree line make it one of the world's best places to paraglide, either as a beginner or a one-timer flying tandem with a pro,” the traveler writes.
Referring to prices, Northam notes that renting a one bedroom flat costs $140-230, while attending a world-class opera will cost a traveler $6.
Bolivia, Laos, Nepal, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe, Montenegro, Grenada and Fiji have also been included in the list.