Philippine government and rebels agree over temporary ceasefire

Philippine government and rebels agreed over a temporary ceasefire. The agreement was reached on April 6, during the talks in the Netherlands, DW reports. "After several days of negotiations, we reached an agreement with the National Democratic Front," said the Philippine presidential adviser Jesus G. Dureza.
Philippine government also agreed to release 23 elderly political prisoners. Instead, the rebels will release three police officers and soldiers, who were taken as hostages.
The communist insurgency new national army has been fighting against Manila government for 50 years. According to the military, about 30 thousand people were killed during the conflict.