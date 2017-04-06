News
Citizen threatens to torch himself, demands to call Yerevan Mayor
19:53, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. - Resident R. Gh. of Yerevan’s Ajapnyak administrative district is threatening to set himself alight, Department of Public Relations and Information of the Armenian Police informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The resident’s brother called the police at about 6:30 pm. According to him, R. Gh made that step, since he had been warned by the municipality that the fence in front of the house was constructed illegally and is subject to demolition.

R. Gh. demands that Mayor of Yerevan personally come and assure him that the wall won’t be demolished.

The police and his relatives have so far been unsuccessful in persuading him to get down.

Photo by tert.am

This text available in   Հայերեն
