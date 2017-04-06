Armenia PM conveys message to his Chinese counterpart

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday sent a message to Premier of the Chinese State Council, Li Keqiang, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China.
The message reads as follows:
“Over the course of the past 25 years, the cooperation between Armenia and China has significantly developed, this being reflected in the high-level political dialogue, efficient cooperation on international platform, positive dynamics of economic cooperation, as well as expansion of cultural and educational exchanges.
I am pleased to note that the interstate relations between Armenia and China developed in the conditions of continuously exerted efforts and productive work.
I am confident that the Armenian-Chinese economic cooperation has significant potential, and in order to foster and develop it, I am ready to exert joint efforts together with you, Honorable Mr. Premier, in favor of our countries and peoples.”
The PM also wised health and success to Mr Keqiang, as well as happiness and prosperity to the friendly Chinese people.