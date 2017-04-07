Former US Ambassador to speak at Armenian Genocide commemoration event

Former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, John M. Evans, will speak at an event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
The event will be held in Hartford, capital city of Connecticut, on April 22. The commemoration organized by the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut, will be attended by civic, political and religious leaders of Connecticut, courant.com reports.
When speaking at the meeting with the Armenian community of California, the then Ambassador Evans publicly stated that the 1915 slaughter was a Genocide. In September 2006 he left Armenia and the U.S. Department of State.