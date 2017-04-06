Armenia ruling party nominates incumbent mayor as candidate in Yerevan city council election

YEREVAN. - In the upcoming election of Yerevan city council, the candidate list of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be topped by incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan,
RPA Spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.
According to him, the participation in the election of Yerevan city council was discussed at the session. Upon the proposal of President Serzh Sargsyan, the RPA Executive Body unanimously decided that the city council candidate list will be headed by incumbent Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan,” Sharmaznaov said, adding that grand master Smbat Lputyan and Hovik Musayelyan are respectively second and third on the mayor candidate list.
“In the recent years, very serious changes took place in Yerevan and the RPA will continue those reforms under the leadership of the mayor,” Sharmazanov said.
In the city council election the RPA will present a list of over hundred candidates, including new figures, but no big changes have been made. “The Republican team of Yerevan is entirely included in the list, and we are following the path of continuity. They are ready to present their program provisions and, of course, the work done,” the Spokesman said.
To the observation that the name of former mayor Gagik Beglaryan is circulated as a potential mayor candidate, Sharmazanov said that Beglaryan attended the session and voted in favor of Taron Margaryan’s candidacy.
In Sharmazanov’s words, no issue related to the National Assembly election was discussed. “Because the Central Electoral Commission hasn’t summed up the final results, we do not consider it correct to speak about it. During next week the RPA may discuss issues on political situation,” Sharmazanov said.
To the question as to whether coalition will be formed, he noted that they will discuss the issue and see. “One thing is clear: the RPA has acquired the right to form a government,”the Spokesman concluded.