Man wishing to torch himself in Yerevan gives up the idea

YEREVAN. - Citizen R. Gh., who wanted to set himself alight in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak administrative district, listened to his family members and gave up the idea, Department of Public Relations and Information of the Armenian Police informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Listening to the calls of his family members, R. Gh. climbed down the fence. Nobody from the municipality responded to him.

Resident R. Gh. threatened to set himself alight, since he had been warned by the municipality that the fence in front of the house was constructed illegally and is subject to demolition.

R. Gh. demanded that Mayor of Yerevan personally come and assure him that the wall wouldn’t be demolished.