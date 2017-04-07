France presidential candidate is flour-bombed

Presidential candidate, former Prime Minister of France François Fillon, was flour-bombed before his speech at a rally in Strasbourg, reported the BFMTV news channel of the country.
Fillon was walking through the crowd toward the stand when a man ran, approached, and threw a package of flour at him, shouting “lobbyist.”
In order to come this close the French conservative presidential candidate, however, the “attacker” had pretended that he was one of Fillon’s supporting activists.
The man was wearing a T-shirt marked “students with Fillon.”