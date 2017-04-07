News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
US launches missile strike against Syria
08:39, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics


The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump he stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

U.S. defense officials tell Fox News that two warships based in the eastern Mediterranean, the USS Porter and the USS Ross, have been training for the past two days to execute this mission.

According to the American side, “there are Russians at the base,” but said they had been warned “multiple times” to leave. He did not know whether Russian aircraft were at the base when the missiles hit.

“The strike was a proportional response to Assad's heinous act,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said. “The strike was intended to deter the regime from using chemical weapons again.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan positively assessed the US missile strike at the Syrian airbase...
9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria
Nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages....
Beijing calls for political settlement of crisis in Syria
Chinese side condemned this week's deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria...
Russia analyst: US did everything so that terrorists launch attack on Assad’s military positions
President Trump was in a desperate situation due to the media attacks against him and because of his political opponents…
 German expert: American establishment began “sawing the chair” on which Trump is seated
The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate...
 Tusk: EU to work with US on Syria
EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news