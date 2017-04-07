Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan hold talk

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, and opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who led Tsarukyan Bloc in the National Assembly (NA) election on April 2, have met.
“At the meeting, however, there was no talk about forming a coalition in the new NA.
“As per RPA Spokesperson [and NA Vice President] Eduard Sharmazanov, this was not spoken about also at the [RPA] EB [Executive Body] session that was held yesterday. But his speech had a hint that Tsarukyan Bloc will not be in the coalition, but it will collaborate with the Republican Party in the NA, as an opposition,” wrote Zhamanak.