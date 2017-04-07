News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan hold talk
10:58, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, and opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who led Tsarukyan Bloc in the National Assembly (NA) election on April 2, have met.

“At the meeting, however, there was no talk about forming a coalition in the new NA.

“As per RPA Spokesperson [and NA Vice President] Eduard Sharmazanov, this was not spoken about also at the [RPA] EB [Executive Body] session that was held yesterday. But his speech had a hint that Tsarukyan Bloc will not be in the coalition, but it will collaborate with the Republican Party in the NA, as an opposition,”  wrote Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-FMs are leaving politics
Both Oskanian and Hovannisian used to be US citizens…
 Newspaper: Top 3 on Armenia ruling party election list will not stay in Parliament
They will maintain their positions in the executive branch of power…
 Newspaper: Yerevan serving mayor to be ruling party’s respective candidate, yet again
Wednesday is the seventh day of the nominations for the Yerevan Council elections…
 Newspaper: Armenia MP candidate spends $5mn in parliamentary election
The businessman MP, however, lost to the National Assembly speaker’s son…
 Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan have another arrangement?
The political force that won Sunday’s parliamentary election is already making future plans…
 Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan is PM candidate ?
The Tsarukyan Bloc will formally announce that its candidate for the office of Armenian PM is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news