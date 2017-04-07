News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
09:41, 07.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 25 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired four mortar shells, in the northeastern direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units continue to have full control over the frontline, and they take actions in response when necessary.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months
On February 1, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen made a diversionary infiltration attempt in the direction of Talish village of NKR...
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired mortar shells
The Artsakh side, however, has no casualties…
 450 Armenian students, who were on military duty during April 2016 war, receive tuition discount
An event on this occasion was held at the Armenian National Agrarian University…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, mostly refrained from taking actions in response…
 Talish: “Northern gates” of Artsakh under construction
“People haven’t abandoned their houses..."
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control over the frontline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news