Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 25 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired four mortar shells, in the northeastern direction of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units continue to have full control over the frontline, and they take actions in response when necessary.