Friday
April 07
UN Secretary General proposes to reform peacekeeping activities
12:12, 07.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

We need a comprehensive strategy that supports the diverse range of our missions and takes account of the entire peace continuum, from prevention, conflict resolution and peacekeeping to peacebuilding and long-term development, UN Secretary General António Guterres stated at the meeting of the Security Council, UN reported.

“First, there is no one-size-fits-all peace operation. While some missions have straightforward mandates that focus on separating warring parties or monitoring ceasefires in a relatively stable environment, others have more robust mandates, to protect civilians and deal with multiple armed groups. Protection of civilians will continue to be a key priority for peacekeeping,” he noted.

The  Secretary General said that there were nine areas for reform, some of them are: clear, realistic and up-to-date mandates from this Council; better and more coordinated planning; increasing of the use of modern technology; vital partnership of the European Union.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
