Global oil prices are up amid US missile strike on Syria

The world oil prices are increasing during trading at the London and New York stock exchanges, Gazeta reported.
Accordingly, the May Futures’ Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) has risen by 1.68% and made up $52.57 per barrel, at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
And the June Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 1.48% and reached $55.70 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange.
As CNN reported, U.S. crude futures jumped more than 2% in Friday morning trading in Asia after President Trump ordered the first direct American military action against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.