Armenia President: Strong, traditional family is pledge of our nation’s incessant existence

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday issued a congratulatory message to Armenian women and girls, on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Holiday.
“Dear Ladies,
“I congratulate you on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Holiday.
“I wish you happiness and all the best. I wish that you always celebrate this beautiful holiday in high spirits.
“We, as a state and society, are entering a critical stage of reforms and development, and your role in these processes will be particularly great. The centuries-old Armenia was strong in part because of you, while today our renewed Motherland is strong and progressive mainly because of you. The strong and traditional family is the pledge of our nation’s incessant existence, and you are also the safeguards of that eternal existence.
“Today I extend my special congratulations to the mothers whose sons guard and keep inviolable the borders of our country; I also bow to the mothers whose sons became immortals.
“I congratulate you once again and wish love and warmth in your families, success in your work, active and efficient social activities, and especially womanly charm and beauty,” reads the message by the President of Armenia.