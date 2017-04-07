CIS FMs to meet in Uzbekistan

A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CFM CIS) will be convened Friday in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan.
This year Russia holds the rotating chairmanship of the CIS.
The key areas of CIS activity will be on the agenda of this event, reported the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The FMs of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan have confirmed their attendance to the CFM CIS meeting.
Azerbaijan, Moldova, and Turkmenistan, however, will be represented at this event at the level of deputy FMs.