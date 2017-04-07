News
US congressman: Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide
11:39, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The US Democrats and Republicans are always ready to stand with their friend and ally, Armenia, said Senator Ed Markey, at a US Congress evening event commemorating Armenian Genocide, reported Voice of America Armenian service. 

Numerous Congress members that addressed at the event stressed that they stand with the Armenian people in the recognition of this tragedy.

Congressman Salud Carbajal said the truth is just.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo noted that she was ashamed that the US has not yet formally recognized Armenian Genocide; but she expressed confidence that they will prevail.

Congressman Dave Trott stated that US President Donald Trump was not a conventional politician, and expressed the hope that Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide, with a statement.

Influential Congressman Adam Schiff also spoke about the chances of Trump’s official recognition of this tragedy.

And as per Congressman Brad Sherman, the US recognition of Armenian Genocide will help the Turkish people themselves in acknowledging their history.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
