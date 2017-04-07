6 people killed after US missile strike on Syrian airbase

At least six people were killed after the U.S. missile strike on Syrian airbase, Syrian official news agency SANA reported quoting the statement of the Army’s Command.

“The United States of America committed a blatant act of aggression targeting one of our air bases in the Central Region with a number of missiles, leaving six people martyred and a number of others injured and causing huge material damage,” the statement reads.

The statement condemned the U.S. attack, saying it stresses the continued wrong strategy of the US and undermines the operation of fighting terrorism carried out by the Syrian Arab Army.

The attack, the statement added, makes the United States of America a “partner” of ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist organizations that have sought since day one of the unfair war on Syria to attack points of the Syrian army and the Syrian military bases.

The Army’s Command said the US’s attempt to justify this aggression by saying that it is in response to the Syrian army’s use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun town in Idleb without yet determining the reality of and the perpetrators behind what happened there “sends wrong messages to the terrorist organizations that would embolden them further to use chemical weapons in the future every time they suffer heavy losses in the battlefield.”

This act of aggression violates all international laws and conventions and aims at affecting the capabilities of the Syrian army in its fight against terrorism.

The Army’s Command affirmed that its response to the US aggression is dogged determination to continue its national duty of defending the Syrian people and beating terrorism wherever it is and restoring security and stability to the entire territories of the Syria.