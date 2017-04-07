News
Zaruhi Postanjyan to be Yelk Bloc candidate in Yerevan mayoral election?
13:15, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc is considering running in the Yerevan Council election together with Zaruhi Postanjyan, bloc’s spokesperson Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference on Friday.

Avinyan noted that Postanjyan could run in this election on the Yelk list.

“The matter of collaboration with Zaruhi Postanjyan in some format is being discussed,” he added.

Former member of Armenia’s opposition Heritage Party, MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, recently founded the Erkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party.

Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The documents required for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
