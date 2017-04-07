EU budgetary support programs to Armenia are discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan was the venue Friday for a workshop on the respective capacity improvement and raising awareness of the specialists of the country’s relevant ministries and government agencies that are engaged in the European Union’s (EU) budgetary support processes within the framework of the European Neighborhood Instrument.
The discussants summed up and assessed the results of the monitoring, planning, and implementation of these EU support programs to Armenia, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The event was organized with support by the European Union.