Police: Two are dead after truck drives into crowd in Stockholm

Truck that plows into crowd in Stockholm has been hijacked

Media: Truck plows into crowd in Stockholm, killing 3

Ameriabank’s retail banking performance in 2016 (infographics)

Armenia’s Congress-PPA bloc to challenge legitimacy of parliamentary election results

Stockholm police: 3 dead in a truck crash

Truck crashes into crowd of people in central Stockholm

Armenia and Uzbekistan FMs discuss collaboration

Spokesman: Yelk bloc made 3 proposals to MP Zaruhi Postanjyan but she refused

Erdogan: US strike against Syria is not sufficient

9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria

Beijing calls for political settlement of crisis in Syria

Russia analyst: US did everything so that terrorists launch attack on Assad’s military positions

Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report

German expert: American establishment began “sawing the chair” on which Trump is seated

British Film Festival in Armenia results are summed up

Tusk: EU to work with US on Syria

Kremlin: Putin and Trump will not discuss Syria

PAP still undecided on running in Yerevan Council election

Nikol Pashinyan is Yerevan mayoral candidate of opposition Yelk Bloc

Female passengers arriving in Yerevan international airport from abroad get presents (PHOTOS)

Armenia to hold first-ever brandy festival

Iran strongly condemns US missile attack on Syria

2 Armenia citizens’ murder suspect detained in Moscow Oblast

Lavrov: No Russians among Syrian attack victims

UK fully supports US air strike on Syria

Berlin and Paris: Assad bears responsibility for US strike

EU budgetary support programs to Armenia are discussed in Yerevan

6 people killed after US missile strike on Syrian airbase

Global oil prices are up amid US missile strike on Syria

Zaruhi Postanjyan to be Yelk Bloc candidate in Yerevan mayoral election?

English football fan eats horse manure to win bet (PHOTOS)

Russia demands to call urgent US Security Council meeting over US strikes on Syria

UN Secretary General proposes to reform peacekeeping activities

CIS FMs to meet in Uzbekistan

US congressman: Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide

Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan hold talk

Armenia President: Strong, traditional family is pledge of our nation’s incessant existence

Exclusive footage from Jesus's newly restored tomb

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

France presidential candidate is flour-bombed

US launches missile strike against Syria

Armenia appears among countries, where it is possible to live well for under $1,000 a month

Former US Ambassador to speak at Armenian Genocide commemoration event

Arrest of Azerbaijani captive in Karabakh extended for another two months

IS bombers hit military helicopter in Mosul

Philippine government and rebels agree over temporary ceasefire

Ankara banns 100 citizens of Netherlands who have Turkish origin to leave Turkey

There will be more Muslims born by 2035 than Christians

Man wishing to torch himself in Yerevan gives up the idea

Armenia ruling party nominates incumbent mayor as candidate in Yerevan city council election

Rating of Fillon goes up, after his threats to ‘take revenge on enemies'

Schwarzenegger criticizes Trump for cutting funds

Armenia parliament speaker’s son does not yet know whether he will become an MP

Armenia PM conveys message to his Chinese counterpart

Putin has telephone conversation with Netanyahu

Citizen threatens to torch himself, demands to call Yerevan Mayor

ECHR acknowledges violations by Azerbaijani authorities

NATO office closed in Tashkent

Economist: There is no political force that can withdraw Armenia from EAEU

Case conference team set up to discuss Sansa Tsrer member’s treatment

Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline

6 persons charged with attempts of repeated voting in Armenia parliamentary election

Armenia President congratulates China counterpart

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired mortar shells

Syrian MFA: Reports on chemical attack arrive long before Idlib strike

Truck overturns on Yerevan-Yeraskhavan road

Citizen tries to jump off Yerevan’s Kievyan bridge

Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia

Armenia finance ministry wants to contribute to economic growth

Artsakh Defense Minister holds command conferences in a number of military units

UK shares OSCE observers’ assessment on Armenia’s parliament elections

Another article added to charges brought against Sasna Tsrer member Aram Manukyan

Turkey court stops nationalization of Armenian church in Diyarbakır

European Parliament votes for visa-free regime for Ukraine

Yerevan international airport receives 8,100 Iranians during Nowruz

450 Armenian students, who were on military duty during April 2016 war, receive tuition discount

Israeli Ambassador: Alexander Lapshin has no complaints about conditions of detention

Armenia PM: Turkmenistan delegation will come for serious work

PACE to debate abusive use of Interpol system, Lapshin case cited as an example

Armenia minister: Government cannot force oligarchs to build roads in Armenia

PACE to discuss functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey

Armenia official: We will work 10-12 hours, also on Saturdays

Armenian PM: Ministers will have to report to society on work regularly

Armenia approves list of international companies for organic product certification

BBC: Armenia - Small European country with rich spiritual history (PHOTOS)

Russia military base in Armenia kicks off joint aviation exercises

US man turns Boeing 727 into house

Armenia PM: Our team received vote of confidence, our work regime will be more loaded (PHOTOS)

World oil prices are down

Armenian FM to visit Uzbekistan

Armenia participates in Kazakhstan international jewelry fair

Azerbaijani citizen detained in Belarus for illegally crossing state border

Capitol Hill hosts Armenian Genocide remembrance event

France calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to abide by commitment to establish trust-building measures

Newspaper: Armenia ex-FMs are leaving politics

Scotland knitters cover traffic bollards in Easter bonnets (PHOTOS)

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 300 shots at night

Newspaper: Top 3 on Armenia ruling party election list will not stay in Parliament