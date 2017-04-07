News
Friday
April 07
News
Lavrov: No Russians among Syrian attack victims
14:12, 07.04.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

There are no Russians among Syrian attack victims, TASS reported quoting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov emphasized that the U.S. missile strike on Syrian airbase was an act of aggression under an unsubstantiated pretext and reminded the situation of 2003 when the U.S. and the UK together with some of their allies invaded Iraq.

At the same time, Moscow hoped that provocations by the United States will not lead to irreversible results, Lavrov said.

Russia will seek the truth about how decisions on the U.S. missile strike on Syria were made, the FM noted.

