UK fully supports US air strike on Syria
14:10, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The UK government “fully supports” the US missile strike Syrian air base, UK Defense Secretary said.

Michael Fallon said the PM had been “informed throughout” but the UK was not asked to take part, BBC reported.

The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump he stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.

 

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
