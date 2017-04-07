News
Iran strongly condemns US missile attack on Syria
14:41, 07.04.2017
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iran strongly condemns US missile attack on Syrian air base in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun near Idleb, foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Bahram Qasemi underlined that Iran is the biggest victim of chemical weapons in the contemporary history, severely censures any use of chemical weapons, regardless of the perpetrators and victims, IRNA reported.

He said, “Tehran considers this excuse for unilateral action as dangerous, destructive and violation of fundemental principles of international law.”

The spokesman added, “Iran believes that such measure under the pretext of alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun which its timing, perpetrators and beneficiaries are all suspected would not only complicate the situation in Syria but in the entire region.”
 

