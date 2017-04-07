News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
516.19
RUB
8.52
Show news feed
Kremlin: Putin and Trump will not discuss Syria
16:36, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump are not planning a phone conversation regarding the events in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news