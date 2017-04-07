Kremlin: Putin and Trump will not discuss Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump are not planning a phone conversation regarding the events in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.
Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.