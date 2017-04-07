Female passengers arriving in Yerevan international airport from abroad get presents (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – On the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Holiday which is celebrated in Armenia on Friday, all female passengers, who are arriving in Zvartnots International Airport in capital city Yerevan, are being welcomed with a festive mood.
Flowers as well as greeting cards on behalf of the mayor of Yerevan are being presented to these passengers, the Yerevan Municipality informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This initiative of the Municipality also has the objective of familiarizing the guests to the capital city with the Armenian holiday calendar and delightful traditions.