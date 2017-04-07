Tusk: EU to work with US on Syria

The European Union intends to cooperate with the United States in order «to end brutality in Syria,” President of the European Council, former Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk stated.

“US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria,” Tusk tweeted.

The United States has launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria. US President Donald Trump stated he ordered the strike, reiterating claims that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack in the province of Idlib.

Damascus rejected its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and called US actions “an act of aggression”, adding that by acting so Washington becomes a partner of ISIS terrorists.

Russia said that the U.S. actions are in the interests of terrorist groups in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the memorandum concluded with the United States on the prevention of incidents and ensuring the safety of aviation during operations in Syria.