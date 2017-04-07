News
PAP still undecided on running in Yerevan Council election
16:26, 07.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vardan Vardanyan, deputy chairman of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), claims that the party has not yet decided whether or not to run in the forthcoming Yerevan Council election.

He told Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that they had no predicament regarding a mayoral candidate.

“I can’t say anything specific at this point,” noted Vardanyan. “The matter is being discussed; (…) there is no final decision yet.”

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The documents for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.

The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

This text available in   Հայերեն
