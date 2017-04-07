Russia analyst: US did everything so that terrorists launch attack on Assad’s military positions

The US did everything possible so that terrorists launch an attack on the military positions of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

President of the Institute of the Middle East of Russia, Eastern Studies specialist Yevgeny Satanovsky, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, US President Donald Trump was in a desperate situation due to the media attacks against him and because of his political opponents.

“They proved to him for a long time that he must undertake something immediately, and he undertook this action—rash, senseless, and completely ineffective,” noted Satanovsky. “But, today, he has no idea how to get out of this situation later, especially since representatives of the [US] Democratic Party and the former administration already have begun criticizing this action.”

The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.