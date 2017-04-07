9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria

Nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages in the southeastern countryside of Homs province, Syrian official news agency SANA reported quoting a source.
According to the source, two missiles used in the US attack that hit al-Shairat airbase in the Central Region killed five civilians, including three children, in addition to causing huge material damage to the houses.
Another US missile fell in al-Hamrat village, killing four civilians, including a child. Moreover, seven civilians were injured as a missile struck houses in al-Manzoul village, 4 km away from al-Shairat airbase.