Friday
April 07
9 civilians killed in US missile attack against Syria
18:03, 07.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Nine civilians, including four children, were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a military airbase and the nearby villages in the southeastern countryside of Homs province,  Syrian official news agency SANA reported quoting a source.

According to the source, two missiles used in the US attack that hit al-Shairat airbase in the Central Region killed five civilians, including three children, in addition to causing huge material damage to the houses.

Another US missile fell in al-Hamrat village, killing four civilians, including a child. Moreover, seven civilians were injured as a missile struck houses in al-Manzoul village, 4 km away from al-Shairat airbase.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
