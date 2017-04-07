German expert: American establishment began “sawing the chair” on which Trump is seated

The strike on Syria is first of all the result of the domestic affairs of U.S. and problems of President Donald Trump, German political scientist Alexander Rahr told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“I remember President Clinton to also have bombed Iraq after he was accused of having relations with his secretary Monica Lewinsky. This was a sinister action but the American presidents have power and capacity to use global power and policy for their own goals,” Rahr said.

According to the political scientist, the American intelligence, American establishment and western allies simply started “sawing the chair” on which Trump is seated. “And Trump saw that he began losing power. He might be impeached. He was fully under fire. And a loud strike was needed to return everyone into a row in order to return the reputation of the American President. And by striking Syria he decided this domestic issue,” Rahr noted. He also stressed that Trump is simply the hostage of circumstances and his nature. “The important thing is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to manifest firmness, force and cold-bloodedness in order to prevent escalation,” he added.

The US on Thursday launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.